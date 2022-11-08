Dr. Schilt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Schilt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Heart Inc.17525 River Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 773-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schilt?
My husband and I are patients of Dr. Schilt. He has guided us through our heart challenges with compassion and skill. I especially appreciate his conservative approach with the least aggressive therapies.
About Dr. Bruce Schilt, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154320893
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schilt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilt works at
Dr. Schilt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.