Dr. Bruce Saran, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Saran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Saran works at
Locations
-
1
Chester County Eye Care740 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 696-1230
-
2
Chester County Eye Care915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste B200, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-1230
-
3
Chester County Eye Care455 Woodview Rd, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 696-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal physician part of my care team since 2002. . Dr Saran is very experienced and skilled. My eyes require direct injections to both eyes. He is fast & it is painless. Because of Dr Saran I still have vision. Medical support staff very efficient & friendly. Front desk staff needs customer service training
About Dr. Bruce Saran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- University of Illinois at Chicago Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Med Center Delaware
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
