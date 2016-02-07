Overview

Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Samuels works at Cardiovascular Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.