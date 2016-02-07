Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Samuels works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Medical Group of Southern California414 N Camden Dr Ste 1100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-3400
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 278-3400Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient for more then 17 years...he is an excellent doctor would recommend him 100%
About Dr. Bruce Samuels, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083686372
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.