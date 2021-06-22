Dr. Saltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Saltz, MD
Dr. Bruce Saltz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Bruce L. Saltz M.d. P.A.4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 102E, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listers, totally responsible & quickly Comfortable w Sun emergency,facetime,email,phone calls. Well run practice organized & responsive My best MD,highly recommended.
About Dr. Bruce Saltz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174579536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Saltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
