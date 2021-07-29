See All Dermatopathologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Bruce Saal, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (113)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Saal, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Saal works at Los Gatos Dermatology in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bruce M Saal MD A Medical Corporation
    777 Knowles Dr Ste 16, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 374-1320

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 29, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Saal for many years. He is very professional and caring, His knowledge, experience and laser treatment greatly improved my skin and I look younger. I get many compliments on how beautiful my skin is. I highly recommend Dr. Saal.
    T. Mac — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Saal, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073612867
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College Department Of Dermatology
    • Los Angeles County-U S C Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • State University Of New York, Binghamton, New York
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Saal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saal works at Los Gatos Dermatology in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saal’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Saal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

