Dr. Bruce Saal, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Saal, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Bruce M Saal MD A Medical Corporation777 Knowles Dr Ste 16, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 374-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Saal for many years. He is very professional and caring, His knowledge, experience and laser treatment greatly improved my skin and I look younger. I get many compliments on how beautiful my skin is. I highly recommend Dr. Saal.
About Dr. Bruce Saal, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073612867
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Department Of Dermatology
- Los Angeles County-U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- State University Of New York, Binghamton, New York
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
