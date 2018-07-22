Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rutkin has been my Cardiologist since he came off his fellowship. I seeDr Rutkin in his Northwell Health Hospitaloffice. He is the doctor I rely on to discuss all medical needs. He is a caring knowledgeable professional who advice has kept me healthy. He off staff & medical assistants are first rate. Dr Rutkin recently received a promotion & his own office within the Hospital. I recommend DrRutkin without reservation.
About Dr. Bruce Rutkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital GME - Manhasset, Manhasset NY
- North Shore Univ Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases
- New York University Med Center
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutkin works at
Dr. Rutkin has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rutkin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.