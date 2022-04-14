Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
-
1
Design Neuroscience Center8875 NW 23rd St, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 653-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
Dr Rubin is one of the most highly knowledgeable neurologists and has managed to keep my daily migraines under control. His assistant, Marisa, is the best! He has good bedside manner and is reachable via email.
About Dr. Bruce Rubin, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588674014
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.