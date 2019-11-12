Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Psychiatric222 E Main St Ste 210, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-6868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
dr rosen has been treating me for years the best at what he does go dodgers
About Dr. Bruce Rosen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1649343245
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.