Dr. Bruce Rodgers, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Rodgers works at The Artisan Center for Plastic Surgery in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.