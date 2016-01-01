Overview

Dr. Bruce Robertson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Dariush Zandi MD Inc. in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.