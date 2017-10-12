Overview

Dr. Bruce Raphael, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bleeding Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.