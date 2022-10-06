Overview

Dr. Bruce Rajala, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Rajala works at Women's Medical Associates of North Texas in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.