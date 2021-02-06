Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lutherville, MD.
Dr. Rabin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce Rabin M.d. P.A.10753 Falls Rd Ste 345, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7188
- 2 10755 Falls Rd Ste 370, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabin?
Dr Rabin is a great doctor and I feel that I'm in good hands in his care.
About Dr. Bruce Rabin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1972557122
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabin works at
Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.