Dr. Bruce Porterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Porterfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Porterfield, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Porterfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Community Physians514 E Whitehouse Canyon Rd Ste 110, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 689-6992
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porterfield?
Dad saw Dr. Potterfield for many years for ongoing radiation / chemotherapy to treat his Colorectal Cancer. As his Daughter and Caregiver, Dad was very excited when he introduced us because he was so proud of his progress and treatment. Dr. Potterfield said Dad was one of his longest surviving "Stage 4 Cancer Patients" and answered every questions promptly and always returned calls, and made me feel like the greatest man in my world, My Father, who passed recently, was important and his care mattered. Thank you also to Diane, his nurse for abundantly going above and beyond calls of duty to help patients. Thank you for keeping Dad alive for as long as you did.
About Dr. Bruce Porterfield, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962451377
Education & Certifications
- University Of Az College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porterfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porterfield works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Porterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.