Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Winthrop Infectious Disease Associates222 Station Plz N Ste 432, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2507
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
