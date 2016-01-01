See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Polsky works at NYU Langone Infectious Diseases Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Infectious Disease Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Infectious Disease Associates
    222 Station Plz N Ste 432, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Polsky?

    Photo: Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Polsky to family and friends

    Dr. Polsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Polsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841283678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polsky works at NYU Langone Infectious Diseases Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Polsky’s profile.

    Dr. Polsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Polsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.