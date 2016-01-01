Dr. Bruce Platt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Platt, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Platt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Univ. Nuclear Medicine Inc.1616 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 834-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Platt, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.