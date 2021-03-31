Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Park Cities Medical Associates8201 Preston Rd Ste 560, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 360-0108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I got in for an appointment quickly. I didn't wait around or get bombarded with paperwork. Dr. Phillips asked me the questions on my patient questionnaire, so I actually felt like he understood my answers which was novel! He went over 3 treatment options and let me choose which option worked for me.
About Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922121748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
