Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Phillips works at GenesisCare in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    GenesisCare
    2101 RIVERSIDE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 364-2110
    Boca Raton West
    21020 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 883-8656
    Broward Health North
    201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 800-7808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brachytherapy
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
Laryngeal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer
Vascular Brachytherapy
Vulvar Cancer
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2016
    Dr Phillips and the office staff are fantastic. They don't just treat you like a patient, they actually talk to you about other things besides the cancer treatment. It takes your mind off of why you are there every day for radiation. This has to be the best office staff of any doctors office I've been in. If you unfortunately need radiation treatment, this is the place to get it.
    About Dr. Bruce Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912904905
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
