Dr. Phariss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Phariss, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Phariss, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 8 Hillside Ave Ste 106, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-2371
- 2 1044 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 517-5571
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Phariss, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phariss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phariss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phariss.
