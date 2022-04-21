Overview

Dr. Bruce Pettigrove II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pettigrove II works at Tulsa Eye Consultants Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.