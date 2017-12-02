Dr. Bruce Peckage, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Peckage, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bruce Peckage, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Locations
Bruce A Peckage Dpm PC995 State St, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-3544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly insightful and sincere!!
About Dr. Bruce Peckage, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558336065
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peckage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peckage accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peckage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.