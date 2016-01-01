Overview

Dr. Bruce Park, MD is a Dermatologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Park works at Dr. Bruce Park, Dermatology in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.