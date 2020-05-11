Dr. Bruce Paley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Paley, DO
Overview
Dr. Bruce Paley, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Locations
James F Connor PA1851 Old Moultrie Rd Ste A, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 824-8088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Paley, DO
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paley has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paley speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.
