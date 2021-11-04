Dr. Bruce Ouellette, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouellette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Ouellette, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bruce Ouellette, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland.
Dr. Ouellette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce R. Ouellette, DDS, PA2431 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 468-8165
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouellette?
From start to finish, from Dr. Ouelette to the front desk to the insurance/case coordinators, the people of this office are SPECTACULAR. I've had a couple of good dentists over my past 60 years, but my experience with Dr. Ouelette is unparalled. Phenomenal care.
About Dr. Bruce Ouellette, DDS
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174681613
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouellette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ouellette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ouellette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouellette works at
301 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouellette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouellette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouellette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouellette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.