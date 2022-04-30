Overview

Dr. Bruce Orkin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Orkin works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.