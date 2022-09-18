See All Podiatrists in Glenview, IL
Overview

Dr. Bruce Noxon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Noxon works at Foot and Ankle Treatment Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center
    2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 190, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 724-4644
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-5680
    2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-5680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Bruce Noxon, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, German
    • 1043263171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Noxon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noxon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noxon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noxon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noxon has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noxon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Noxon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noxon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noxon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noxon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

