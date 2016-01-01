See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Bruce Nitsche, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Nitsche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Nitsche works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine
    1344 Wintergreen Ln NE Unit 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Bruce Nitsche, MD

  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1639274384
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Virginia Mason Med Center
Medical Education
  University of Southern California School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center

