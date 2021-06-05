See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Bruce Newton, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bruce Newton, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Newton works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Orthopedics
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5661
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Bursitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 05, 2021
    Dr. Newton has treated my back problems for over 20 years. His interventions have kept me from having to have back surgery. He is caring. He listens. He is thoughtful. He is everything you would want in a doctor. I have recommended him to several people and all of them have been extremely happy
    Liz — Jun 05, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Newton, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish
    • 1679565170
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Health Center
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newton works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Newton’s profile.

    Dr. Newton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Newton speaks Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.