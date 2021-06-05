Overview

Dr. Bruce Newton, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.