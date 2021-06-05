Dr. Bruce Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Newton, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Orthopedics1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5661MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newton has treated my back problems for over 20 years. His interventions have kept me from having to have back surgery. He is caring. He listens. He is thoughtful. He is everything you would want in a doctor. I have recommended him to several people and all of them have been extremely happy
About Dr. Bruce Newton, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish
- 1679565170
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newton speaks Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
