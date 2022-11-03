Dr. Bruce Nakfoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakfoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Nakfoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Nakfoor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Nakfoor works at
Locations
-
1
Inspire Oncology8625 Collier Blvd Unit 102, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 429-0100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakfoor?
I was diagnosed 3 1/2 years ago . Dr Nakfoor commenced my radiation schedule with in 3 weeks of my diagnosis. I underwent chemotherapy as well. I have been cancer free with no complications associated with my treatment. Dr Nakfoor is outstanding in overseeing my care since diagnosed. He takes a sincere interest in the quality of my life and is always available if I have any new concerns. I highly recommend him without any reservations.
About Dr. Bruce Nakfoor, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780687608
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch Chief Resident
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakfoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakfoor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakfoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakfoor works at
Dr. Nakfoor speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakfoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakfoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakfoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakfoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.