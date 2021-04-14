See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
36 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moskowitz works at ADVANCED EYE CARE ASSOCIATES in New York, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Wilson Ko MD Facs PC
    128 Mott St Ste 408, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 358-5900
  2. 2
    Bruce K. Moskowitz MD PC
    310 E 14th St Ste 401, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4586
  3. 3
    Grigoriy Mashkevich MD PC
    925 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-8700
  4. 4
    Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC
    10812 72nd Ave Ste 3FL, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-9300

    Apr 14, 2021
    In August of 2020 I had mose surgery to remove a melanoma at my temple. The wound was the size of a half dollar coin that touched the side of my eye. I was referred to Dr. Moskowitz for reconstructive surgery and I am so grateful I was. His skill and precision have made my eye look absolutely normal. I would highly recommend him for his knowledge and expertise. He is a skilled surgeon. I am forever grateful.
    Elizabeth - August 2020 — Apr 14, 2021
    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

