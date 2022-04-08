Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Morrison Jr works at
Locations
-
1
B.w. Morrison M.d. PC200 Delafield Rd Ste 2010, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morrison Jr?
Dr. Morrison was truly an angel of mercy on Wednesday, September 28, 2011, at St. Margaret's UPMC. He conducted emergency surgery on my daughter, removing left ovary which was completely covered with large mass (cyst). He was able to save the right ovary after removing small cyst. He was so patient and precise in his post op conference with me, and follow up appts. He assured me that my daughter should be able to have children with the remaining healthy ovary. As of Sunday, March 20. 2022, my daughter has been blessed with four (4) beautiful children. Thank you Dr. Morrison! May you be blessed with many more years of healing.
About Dr. Bruce Morrison Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144263211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison Jr works at
Dr. Morrison Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.