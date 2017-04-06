See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Monroy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Monroy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Monroy works at FCPP Women's Health SLO in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.
    35 Casa St Ste 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 544-8811
  2. 2
    Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
    1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Subfertility Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 06, 2017
    Dr Monroy is above and beyond THE best OBGYN I've ever had the pleasure of being a patient with. If I ever decide to have another child, I won't want anyone but him doing my c-section again.
    Kelly Laferriere in Nipomo, CA — Apr 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bruce Monroy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790704161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Hospitals
    Internship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tucom-Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
