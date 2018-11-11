Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monastersky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
Toms River Office40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C103, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 367-8280Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank him for sitting down and talking to me. I wish my other doctors were like this.
About Dr. Bruce Monastersky, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447231006
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monastersky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monastersky accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monastersky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monastersky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monastersky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Monastersky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monastersky.
