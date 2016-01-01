Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Miller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Robert L. Saltzman M.d.inc.9400 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 272-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Miller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1124160163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
