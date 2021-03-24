Dr. Bruce Mickey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Mickey, MD
Dr. Bruce Mickey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
University Texas Southwstrn NSG5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kalil Abdullah5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Mickey for several years. I think he is positively a miracle man! He removed my brain tumor, freed me of headaches, and saved my life. He is the kind of doctor everyone deserves and should be so lucky to have! He is kind, caring, and I think, the best neurosurgeon in the world! Everyone in his office is friendly and so nice!
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144289273
- Righospitalet
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mickey has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.