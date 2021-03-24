Overview

Dr. Bruce Mickey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Mickey works at UT Southwestern Neurology Clnc in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.