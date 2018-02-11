Overview

Dr. Bruce McLucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. McLucas works at Fibroid Treatment Collective in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.