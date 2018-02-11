See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Bruce McLucas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce McLucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. McLucas works at Fibroid Treatment Collective in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fibroid Treatment Collective
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 275, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 296-9422
  2. 2
    Bruce B Mclucas MD
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-2442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 11, 2018
    Dr. McLucus is a great doctor that knows fibriods
    Natosha in Palmdale — Feb 11, 2018
    About Dr. Bruce McLucas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659415800
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    • Yale University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce McLucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLucas has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McLucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

