Dr. Bruce McLaughlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce McLaughlin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bruce McLaughlin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Locations
-
1
Suffolk Pediatric Associates PC1111 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
About Dr. Bruce McLaughlin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1336146596
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.