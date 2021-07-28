Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. McIntosh works at
Locations
Premier Surgical Specialists, PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 270, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 853-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntosh?
Dr. McIntosh performed a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy on me on July 6th of this year. I have to admit I was nervous about the anesthesia, the procedure and the recovery, but I could not have been happier with the results. I had all my questions answered before and after the procedure. After the procedure I had a little cramping but no pain. I was able to walk off the cramping and it was gone in about 24 hours. The hardest part of the whole experience was remembering to take it easy as I felt great. Dr. McIntosh was recommended to me by several different people and I think he was the best choice.
About Dr. Bruce McIntosh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1669451621
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
