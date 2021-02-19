Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. McCormack works at
Locations
Bruce M. Mccormack M.d.2320 Sutter St Ste 202, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery went very well. Thank you Dr. M.
About Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184636425
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCormack speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.