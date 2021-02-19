See All Neurologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD

Neurology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. McCormack works at Neurospine Institute Medical Grp in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bruce M. Mccormack M.d.
    2320 Sutter St Ste 202, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-9222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Howard Memorial
  • Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Sutter Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCormack?

    Feb 19, 2021
    My surgery went very well. Thank you Dr. M.
    — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCormack to family and friends

    Dr. McCormack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCormack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184636425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCormack works at Neurospine Institute Medical Grp in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCormack’s profile.

    Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce McCormack, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.