Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Neurological Consultants45 Terry Rd Ste A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-4485
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor!!!
About Dr. Bruce Mayerson, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
