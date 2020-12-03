Overview

Dr. Bruce Mathey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cascade Valley Hospital, Peacehealth United General Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mathey works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.