Dr. Bruce Mast, MD
Dr. Bruce Mast, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center4037 NW 86th Ter # 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-8402
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I've been using Dr Mast for over 22 years for either medical reasons or for elective surgeries and their office has always been amazing the doctor has always been very clear and concise to what he was going to do and his results turned out fabulous. This office and doctor has Superior skills.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1285670950
Education & Certifications
- U Pitts
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Mast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mast.
