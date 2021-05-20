Overview

Dr. Bruce Martin, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Amicus Medical Centers Of Delray Beach West in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.