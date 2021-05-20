See All Cardiologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Bruce Martin, MD

Clinical Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Martin, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Amicus Medical Centers Of Delray Beach West in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amicus Medical Centers Of Delray Beach West
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste A2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-9990
    Boca Delray Cardiology P.A.
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 303, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Pericardial Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Chronic Care Management
Heart Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Pneumonia
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr Martin is a Cardiologist , that Obviously knows Internal medicine. He is a top rated five star doctor, in fact he is a doctor's Dr , as I am a semi retired specialist myself . He is an excellent Diagnostician & as such a good listener . I recommend him without reservation Dr Steve
    Dr Steve — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598759979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop U Hosp- SUNY Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Amicus Medical Centers Of Delray Beach West in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

