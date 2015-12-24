Overview

Dr. Bruce Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at American Health Network in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.