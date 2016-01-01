Dr. Markovitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Cooper University Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Markovitz works at
Locations
Soll Eye PC of PA5001 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions
Lafayette Eye Associates PC413 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 Directions
Soll Eye Cooper Division3 Cooper Plz Rm 510, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Markovitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.
