Dr. Bruce Marko, MD
Dr. Bruce Marko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
The Refine Institute7725 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Unit 101, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 295-9099
Kellogg Medical Pllc10352 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-9099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Dr. Marco 2 times for FUT hair Transplantation. First was a meet and greet and the second for the surgery. Dr. Marco and his experienced team were extremely professional throughout the procedure. Everything that was previously discussed was covered again prior to starting the procedure. The procedure required 2500 grafts and took approximately 6 hours including a break for lunch. Why Dr. Marco? Extensive experience, his tech team has been with him over 9 years and his references were impressive and impeccable. As a side note I seriously considered Bosley but during my due diligence I found his credentials and aforementioned references to place him at or above the surgeons I was considering. Another key point is the tech team; you want a doctor who has a team behind him that can literally finish his thoughts and knows every technique and process backed by years of experience working together. My results are pending. Surgery was March 2021. So far...excellent.
About Dr. Bruce Marko, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922256130
Education & Certifications
- DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Marko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.