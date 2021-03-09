See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Bruce Marko, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Marko works at The Refine Institute in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Refine Institute
    7725 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Unit 101, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-9099
  2. 2
    Kellogg Medical Pllc
    10352 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-9099

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Breast Augmentation
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)


About Dr. Bruce Marko, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922256130
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Marko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marko works at The Refine Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Marko’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

