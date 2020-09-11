Dr. Bruce Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Mann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Mann works at
Spine and Joint Center of Deerfield Beach280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (561) 589-6621Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Extraordinary, no beyond extraordinary! After years of on and off lower back pain and than sciatica, I was in no mood to play around with Chiropractors. Though there ARE a few good ones around. Nevertheless, I found Dr. Bruce Mann. His level of expertise and his bedside manner is well....simply extraordinary. P.S. if your looking for a physician to simply push pills on you, don't waste your time. Dr. Mann isn't that kind of a doctor. Dr. Mann DOES care about resolving your pain issues and he does it in the most expedient manner possible.
About Dr. Bruce Mann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285607911
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Kings Cnty Hosp
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mann speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.