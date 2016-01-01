Dr. Bruce Lipskind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Lipskind, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lipskind, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lipskind works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Cardiology Center316 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Lipskind, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093791287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
