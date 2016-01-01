Overview

Dr. Bruce Lipskind, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lipskind works at Bradenton Cardiology Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.