Dr. Lindgren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Lindgren, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Lindgren, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6340
Alexian Pediatric Specialty Group1555 Barrington Rd Ste 415, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (312) 227-6340
Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 227-6340
Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (312) 227-6340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindgren is an excellent physician. My 9 month old needed a circumcision done by a specialist, and I was so glad that I chose Dr. Lindgren. He is caring, patient, and makes sure you feel comfortable with what is happening. He was also very sweet to my son. I would highly recommend Dr. Lindgren.
About Dr. Bruce Lindgren, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346275492
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
