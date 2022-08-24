Overview

Dr. Bruce Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Loyola Medicine in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.